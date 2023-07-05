Valve Makes RADV Driver More Robust For Gaming With VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 July 2023 at 06:23 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA
Thanks to Joshua Ashton of Valve's Linux team, the Mesa RADV driver has added support for the VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness Vulkan extension as an efficiency win and will be beneficial for Steam Play gaming.

Since last year with Vulkan 1.3.221 the VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness extension has been around for robust buffer access and other features that can be enabled on a per-pipeline stage basis to help in cutting down on driver overhead.

Joshua Ashton has implemented the RADV support for VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness and has been merged as of Tuesday into Mesa 23.2-devel ahead of that stable version premiering later this quarter. Mesa 23.2 is shaping up to be another significant advancement for the open-source Linux graphics drivers especially for AMD Radeon and Intel hardware.

Radeon RX 7600


NVIDIA's proprietary driver has supported the extension since last July. Mesa's V3DV driver has also supported this extension since Mesa 22.3.
1 Comment
Related News
Lavapipe Lands Vulkan Descriptors Support, Can Run Some VKD3D-Proton Games
Mesa's Rusticl Lands Experimental FP16 OpenCL Support
Zink's Mike Blumenkrantz Tackling Mesa WSI Inefficiencies
Mesa Turns To BLAKE3 For Faster Vulkan Shader Hashing
Open-Source Vulkan Driver Continues To Be Worked On For Old Radeon HD 6000 Series GPUs
RADV Zink Sees Another "Massive" Optimization On The Way
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rocky Linux Shares How They May Continue To Obtain The RHEL Source Code
The Current Challenges With Using Linux On Airplanes
AMD CPU Use Among Linux Gamers Approaching 70% Marketshare
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Linus Torvalds Takes On A Performance Patch: "I Relax By Playing With Inline Assembly"
Valve Contracts Another Prominent Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Developer
Red Hat Tries To Address Criticism Over Their Source Repository Changes
Linux's SLAB Allocator Is Officially Deprecated