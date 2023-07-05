Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Valve Makes RADV Driver More Robust For Gaming With VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness
Since last year with Vulkan 1.3.221 the VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness extension has been around for robust buffer access and other features that can be enabled on a per-pipeline stage basis to help in cutting down on driver overhead.
Joshua Ashton has implemented the RADV support for VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness and has been merged as of Tuesday into Mesa 23.2-devel ahead of that stable version premiering later this quarter. Mesa 23.2 is shaping up to be another significant advancement for the open-source Linux graphics drivers especially for AMD Radeon and Intel hardware.
NVIDIA's proprietary driver has supported the extension since last July. Mesa's V3DV driver has also supported this extension since Mesa 22.3.