Valve Makes RADV Driver More Robust For Gaming With VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness

Thanks to Joshua Ashton of Valve's Linux team, the Mesa RADV driver has added support for the VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness Vulkan extension as an efficiency win and will be beneficial for Steam Play gaming.Since last year with Vulkan 1.3.221 the VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness extension has been around for robust buffer access and other features that can be enabled on a per-pipeline stage basis to help in cutting down on driver overhead.Joshua Ashton has implemented the RADV support for VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness and has been merged as of Tuesday into Mesa 23.2-devel ahead of that stable version premiering later this quarter. Mesa 23.2 is shaping up to be another significant advancement for the open-source Linux graphics drivers especially for AMD Radeon and Intel hardware.

NVIDIA's proprietary driver has supported the extension since last July . Mesa's V3DV driver has also supported this extension since Mesa 22.3