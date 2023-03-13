Experimental RADV Vulkan Video Decoding For VP9

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 13 March 2023 at 05:54 AM EDT. 5 Comments
David Airlie has managed to get some early code in place for handling VP9 video decoding with Vulkan using the Mesa RADV driver. This early Vulkan Video VP9 support also is accompanied by an FFmpeg branch supporting this experimental Mesa extension.

In the absence of an official Vulkan Video VP9 extension not coming until later this year, Daniel Almeida at Collabora drafted a Mesa vendor extension for VP9 decoding while David Airlie of Red Hat worked out the RADV driver code as well as the FFmpeg side. This follows a lengthy expedition of other Vulkan Video work tackled in recent months by Airlie both to the RADV and Intel ANV drivers.


As of today with his radv-vulkan-video-decode-mesa-vp9 branch, he's gotten at least two test videos to work with the driver and his branched FFmpeg code.

More details for those interested via this blog post.
