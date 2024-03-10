Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Radeon Memory Visualizer Hooks Up With Qualcomm Adreno Vulkan Driver
Thanks to the work of Igalia engineers, the Qualcomm Adreno TURNIP "TU" Vulkan driver within Mesa can now leverage the Radeon Memory Visualizer when enabling the memory tracing via the "MESA_VK_TRACE" environment variable. Igalia's Zan Dobersek explained:
"Add RMV support for Turnip. The internal RMV layer is added and integrated into the VkDevice entrypoint dispatch tables. As elsewhere, memory tracing is put into action when enabled through the MESA_VK_TRACE environment variable.
Similar to other implementations of RMV support in Mesa, tracing points are added across Turnip to report on different types of RMV events, calling into tu_rmv logging functions to emit the relevant RMV token data.
TU_BO_ALLOC_INTERNAL_RESOURCE allocation flag is added. When used, in RMV output such an allocation will be associated with an internal resource of the VK_RMV_RESOURCE_TYPE_MISC_INTERNAL type."
Radeon Memory Visualizer support for this Adreno Vulkan driver was merged this week for Mesa 24.1.
The Radeon Memory Visualizer was released by AMD with the intention for developers to better understand resource utilization, address over-subscription, and better optimize resource handling for Vulkan and Direct3D games/apps. While it's worked great for the AMD Radeon drivers, thanks to being open-source other drivers are also finding it great for these purposes too.