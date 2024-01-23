Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver Wired Up To Support AMD's Radeon Memory Visualizer
The Radeon Memory Visualizer software just lists recent Radeon integrated and discrete graphics as being supported by this software. But as it's open-source and has proven itself useful and working out well on Linux, the Intel ANV driver merged support into Mesa 24.1 for analyzing Vulkan memory allocations, tracking resources, easily finding vRAM memory leaks, and other profiling features provided by this Radeon-tailored software. Radeon Memory Visualizer has been open-source since 2020.
Learn more about this wonderful AMD Radeon Memory Visualizer open-source utility via GPUOpen.com.
The Intel ANV Vulkan driver now recognizes the "MESA_VK_TRACE=rmv" environment variable and "MESA_VK_TRACE_TRIGGER=[file]" for triggering traces to generate an RMV-compatible trace. The trace can then be loaded straight-away into the Radeon Memory Visualizer for analysis.
Just some 1.2k lines of new code was needed for the Intel Mesa Vulkan driver for being able to generate RMV-compatible traces. Details for those interested via this merge today for next quarter's Mesa 24.1 version.