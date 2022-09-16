Qt 6.4 Release Candidate Arrives With Added Modules For 3D Physics, HTTP Server

16 September 2022
Qt 6.4 is continuing to run on-schedule and out today is the release candidate ahead of the stable release expected around the end of the month.

Qt release manager Jani Heikkinen just announced the availability of the Qt 6.4 RC1 release that is available via Qt's online installer. Jani reiterated plans to aim to release Qt 6.4.0 on-time in two weeks from now.

The Qt 6.4.0 final release has been penciled in for 29 September barring any last minute issues. New modules with Qt 6.4 include the Qt HTTP Server and Qt Quick 3D Physics as technology preview offerings. The Qt HTTP Server module aims to make it easy to embed an HTTP server within applications with optional TLS support. However, the module documentation does acknowledge though it doesn't have the robustness and security to be used as an Internet-facing web server but rather focused for smaller local/LAN-based web serving needs. Qt Quick 3D Physics provides a high-level physics simulation API for interacting with rigid bodies and static meshes. Limited to Qt Commercial customers, Qt 6.4 also brings a new Qt VNC Server module.

Qt 6.4 also brings a number of API additions to Qt Core, numerous Qt Quick enhancements, QSSlServer has been added to Qt Network as a server that solely communications over TLS, Qt Quick 3D offers a preview of lightmap baking support, improved shadow rendering for Qt Quick 3D, and HTML5 file-system access API for the Qt WebEngine. More details on the Qt 6.4 changes via the documentation.
