Qt 5.15 LTS Takes Another Step Closer To Retirement
While there is still a lot of software still depending upon Qt 5 -- including the released versions of KDE so far -- the open-source Qt 5.15 LTS releases have trailed behind as two years ago Qt 5.15 LTS moved to a commercial-only LTS phase. Under this phase, the open-source Qt 5.15 LTS point releases drop about one year after the commercial point releases for paying customers.
As one more step toward seeing Qt 5.15 off and phasing out the 11-year-old Qt5 toolkit, today marks the end of the standard support period for legacy license holders.
Qt customers with subscription licenses, customers exclusively using Qt 6, and customers with Extended Support agreements do not need to act today but those with legacy licenses will no longer be receiving new point releases / security patches.
Those still using Qt 5.15 in a commercial software capacity are encouraged to either port their software over to Qt6 or seek an extended support agreement.
Those curious about this latest Qt 5.15 change can read the announcement today on Qt.io.