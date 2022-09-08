Qt 5.15.6 LTS Open-Source Version Released
One day shy of a year since Qt 5.15.6 LTS Commercial was released, The Qt Company has now published that point release as open-source.
For all the Qt5 software still out there both open-source and proprietary, The Qt Company continues maintaining the Qt 5.15 LTS branch for commercial customers. For the LTS point releases they continue to be restricted to their paying customers until just under one year after release, at which point they then issue the point releases as open-source, a process they began in March.
Today marks one year since the Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.6 was released with many bug fixes. Yesterday in turn The Qt Company released Qt 5.15.6 as open-source for those Linux distributions and other free / open-source users wanting to make use of the latest Qt 5.15 LTS point release for the many fixes included.
Meanwhile when it comes to upstream Qt6, Qt 6.4 is coming and expected to debut as stable around the end of September.
