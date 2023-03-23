Proxmox VE 7.4 Released With Linux 5.15 LTS + Linux 6.2 Support, New Dark Theme

Out today is a new version of the Proxmox Virtual Environment as the hyper-converged infrastructure software with hosted hypervisor.

Proxmox VE 7.4 as this new release is built atop Debian 11.6 while switching to the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel by default. In addition to the Linux 5.15 long-term kernel, the Linux 6.2 kernel can be optionally used for those needing the newer kernel for better modern hardware support and other features.

Proxmox VE 7.4


Proxmox VE 7.4 also adds a new dark theme that is fully-integrated with this open-source software, a new Ceph OSD, support for downloading task logs, sorting of the resource tree, installation improvements, various language translation updates, and support for RISC-V 32-bit and 64-bit for LXC containers.

Downloads and more details on the Proxmox VE 7.4 release via Proxmox.com.
