Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Proxmox VE 7.4 Released With Linux 5.15 LTS + Linux 6.2 Support, New Dark Theme
Proxmox VE 7.4 as this new release is built atop Debian 11.6 while switching to the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel by default. In addition to the Linux 5.15 long-term kernel, the Linux 6.2 kernel can be optionally used for those needing the newer kernel for better modern hardware support and other features.
Proxmox VE 7.4 also adds a new dark theme that is fully-integrated with this open-source software, a new Ceph OSD, support for downloading task logs, sorting of the resource tree, installation improvements, various language translation updates, and support for RISC-V 32-bit and 64-bit for LXC containers.
Downloads and more details on the Proxmox VE 7.4 release via Proxmox.com.