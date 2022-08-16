Proton 7.0-4 Released For Steam Play With Many Game Fixes, More Playable Titles

Valve has just released Proton 7.0-4 as their newest downstream of Wine that powers Steam Play for enjoying many Windows games on Linux with great success for the Linux desktop, the Steam Deck, and more.Proton 7.0-4 gets another batch of Windows games now working under Linux. Among the new titles known to now be working include Aquarist - My First Job, Trove, Chuzzle Deluxe, Zuma's Revenge, Zarmaflow The Rock Opera Videogame, The Rising of the Shield Hero: Relive The Animation, and Disgaea 5.Proton 7.0-4 also has fixes for Elden Ring, supports automatically bringing up the on-screen keyboard now for Final Fantasy XIV's launcher on the Steam Deck, fixing video playback in some games, an Assassin's Creed Origins hang fix, and more. There is also improved performance at least for some games as well as implementing Vulkan for other process rendering.

An exciting lower-level improvement with Proton 7.0-4 is support for file-system copy-on-write "CoW" behavior for supported file-systems like Btrfs in order to reduce space used by game prefixes. Proton 7.0-4 also pulls in the latest DXVK and VKD3D-Proton code for mapping Direct3D atop Vulkan.Proton 7.0-4 should begin appearing when launching Steam otherwise the source code and change-log in full can be found via Proton on GitHub