Podman Desktop 1.0 Released As An Alternative To Docker Desktop

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 23 May 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT. 1 Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
Released this week from the Red Hat Summit is Podman Desktop 1.0 as a container management tool akin to Docker Desktop.

Podman Desktop 1.0 marks the general availability for this convenient way to manage containers and work with Kubernetes on a local machine from a nice UI. Podman Desktop 1.0 supports managing multiple containers, natively integrates with Kubernetes, supports various enterprise features, and can be easily extended.

Red Hat shows off Podman Desktop


Red Hat is planning to continue improving upon Podman Desktop, including adding more Kubernetes features.

More details on today's Podman Desktop 1.0 release via developers.redhat.com.
1 Comment
Related News
PipeWire Audio Backend Comes To QEMU
Qualcomm Continues Working To Upstream Gunyah Hypervisor Support In Linux
QEMU 8.0 Released With 32-bit x86 Host Support Deprecated
Cloud Hypervisor 31 Released With More Improvements From Intel & Microsoft
Google Posts KVM-CPUFreq Driver To Dramatically Boost VM Performance, Power Efficiency
XCP-ng Initating Effort To Rewrite Xen Components In Rust
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CodeWeavers Now Controlled By An Employee Ownership Trust
Big Patch Series Prepares The Linux Audio Drivers For MIDI 2.0
LLVM's libc Gets Much Faster memcpy For RISC-V
Intel Publishes "X86-S" Specification For 64-bit Only Architecture
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 4060 Series
Ubuntu Knocks On Docker In Latest Snaps Promotion
New Maintainer Steps Up For GCC Compiler's MIPS CPU Port
Arch Linux Prepares For Repository Changes, Discontinuing SVN Access