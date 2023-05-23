Podman Desktop 1.0 Released As An Alternative To Docker Desktop
Released this week from the Red Hat Summit is Podman Desktop 1.0 as a container management tool akin to Docker Desktop.
Podman Desktop 1.0 marks the general availability for this convenient way to manage containers and work with Kubernetes on a local machine from a nice UI. Podman Desktop 1.0 supports managing multiple containers, natively integrates with Kubernetes, supports various enterprise features, and can be easily extended.
Red Hat is planning to continue improving upon Podman Desktop, including adding more Kubernetes features.
More details on today's Podman Desktop 1.0 release via developers.redhat.com.
