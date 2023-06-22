Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
PoCL 4.0 OpenCL Implementation Released With Intel oneAPI Level Zero Driver
Intel's Compute-Runtime that provides Level Zero support on Windows and Linux also provides a native OpenCL implementation too. However, for those looking for an alternative OpenCL implementation for comparison/profiling purposes or other reasons, PoCL 4.0 can now target the Level Zero API if so desired. This complements PoCL's other targets like AMD HSA, NVIDIA PTX, etc.
Also new with PoCL 4.0 is the CPU drivers gaining support for program-scope variables, generic AS, cl_khr_fp16 (LLVM 16+), cl_khr_subgroups, and cl_intel_unified_shared_memory. This next version also adds LLVM/Clang 16.0 compiler compatibility and expands the SPIR-V IR support in the CPU and CUDA back-end drivers.
PoCL 4.0 downloads and more details on this PoCL release via GitHub.