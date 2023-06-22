PoCL 4.0 OpenCL Implementation Released With Intel oneAPI Level Zero Driver

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

PoCL 4.0 is out as the latest major update to this "Portable Computing Language" implementation that started out as an OpenCL-on-CPU effort while with time has expanded its sights beyond just OpenCL on processors to providing OpenCL on other accelerators/devices via leveraging different LLVM target back-ends. With PoCL 4.0, there is also now an Intel oneAPI Level Zero driver for using this OpenCL stack on Intel graphics processors.Intel's Compute-Runtime that provides Level Zero support on Windows and Linux also provides a native OpenCL implementation too. However, for those looking for an alternative OpenCL implementation for comparison/profiling purposes or other reasons, PoCL 4.0 can now target the Level Zero API if so desired. This complements PoCL's other targets like AMD HSA, NVIDIA PTX, etc.