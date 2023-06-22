PoCL 4.0 OpenCL Implementation Released With Intel oneAPI Level Zero Driver

22 June 2023
PoCL 4.0 is out as the latest major update to this "Portable Computing Language" implementation that started out as an OpenCL-on-CPU effort while with time has expanded its sights beyond just OpenCL on processors to providing OpenCL on other accelerators/devices via leveraging different LLVM target back-ends. With PoCL 4.0, there is also now an Intel oneAPI Level Zero driver for using this OpenCL stack on Intel graphics processors.

Intel's Compute-Runtime that provides Level Zero support on Windows and Linux also provides a native OpenCL implementation too. However, for those looking for an alternative OpenCL implementation for comparison/profiling purposes or other reasons, PoCL 4.0 can now target the Level Zero API if so desired. This complements PoCL's other targets like AMD HSA, NVIDIA PTX, etc.

Intel Arc Graphics A770


Also new with PoCL 4.0 is the CPU drivers gaining support for program-scope variables, generic AS, cl_khr_fp16 (LLVM 16+), cl_khr_subgroups, and cl_intel_unified_shared_memory. This next version also adds LLVM/Clang 16.0 compiler compatibility and expands the SPIR-V IR support in the CPU and CUDA back-end drivers.

PoCL 4.0 downloads and more details on this PoCL release via GitHub.
