KDE Landed Many Last Minute Features Ahead Of The Plasma 6.1 Beta
Among the KDE changes to land this week included:
- Triple buffering support on Wayland with KWin.
- Support for the Input Capture portal made it into Plasma 6.1.
- Plasma 6.1 now allows enabling/disabling the battery charge threshold support found on some laptops under Linux.
- Support for configuring the screen locker to unlock without a password.
- Plasma now supports intercepting attempts to ring the system bell and to replace that with a nicer sound from the sound theme. Nate Graham remarked, "Our long national nightmare of jarring error beep sounds is now over!!!!"
- Various System Settings improvements.
- Reduced bluriness for SVG images thanks to enhancing the way they are rendered.
- Under Wayland, Plasma no longer quits when you open an enormous number of windows.
- Plasma 6.1 also reduces frame drop on a variety of hardware.
More details on these changes via Nate's blog.