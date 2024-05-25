KDE Landed Many Last Minute Features Ahead Of The Plasma 6.1 Beta

It was a busy week for KDE developers ahead of yesterday's Plasma 6.1 Beta release. KDE developer Nate Graham in his weekly development summary outlined all of the interesting changes to make it into the Plasma 6.1 desktop ahead of the feature freeze that went into effect with the beta release.

Among the KDE changes to land this week included:

- Triple buffering support on Wayland with KWin.

- Support for the Input Capture portal made it into Plasma 6.1.

- Plasma 6.1 now allows enabling/disabling the battery charge threshold support found on some laptops under Linux.

- Support for configuring the screen locker to unlock without a password.

- Plasma now supports intercepting attempts to ring the system bell and to replace that with a nicer sound from the sound theme. Nate Graham remarked, "Our long national nightmare of jarring error beep sounds is now over!!!!"

- Various System Settings improvements.

- Reduced bluriness for SVG images thanks to enhancing the way they are rendered.

- Under Wayland, Plasma no longer quits when you open an enormous number of windows.

- Plasma 6.1 also reduces frame drop on a variety of hardware.

More details on these changes via Nate's blog.
