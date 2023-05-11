Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
KDE Plasma 6 Aiming For Better Defaults - Including Wayland By Default
Nate Graham outlined a number of new default settings planned for Plasma 6.0.Among the new defaults would be double-click by default for opening files and other actions, Wayland by default, floating panel by default, accent-color-tinted header areas by default, a new default task switcher, no more scrolling on the desktop to switch virtual desktops by default, and more.
For Plasma 6.0 using Wayland by default they first still have some open bugs to address but they feel confident they'll be able to get the Plasma 6.0 Wayland session into good shape that it can be defaulted to rather than X.Org. However, some Linux distributions may still end up preferring the X11 session by default, which will continue to be supported.
As for Plasma 6.0 stability, some of the developers have begun making use of it -- including the developers at the Bavarian developer sprint. It's still going to be sometime before the actual Plasma 6.0 release. It was also brought up during the sprint that once Plasma 6 settles down, they intend to switch to new releases twice per year.
More details on the results from this KDE Plasma 6 developer sprint can be found on Nate's blog.