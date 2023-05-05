KDE Developers In Germany Planning For Plasma 6.0

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 6 May 2023 at 06:18 AM EDT. 15 Comments
Prominent KDE developer Nate Graham shared that key KDE developers are currently in Germany for an in-person Plasma 6.0 development sprint.

As the first in-person Plasma sprint since 2019, KDE developers are currently meeting up as they plot the path to Plasma 6.0.

Among the focuses for this development sprint are on stabilizing Plasma 6.0 so that the developers can begin making use of it full-time, UI/UX changes they would like to make for Plasma 6.0, KDE Frameworks 6 API changes relevant to Plasma, a design vision for Kirigami, and improving their test infrastructure.

The details were shared on Nate's blog while next week we should hear the initial results from that development sprint.

When in Bavaria...


This KDE Plasma sprint is taking place from 5 to 10 May at the TUXEDO Computers offices in Augsburg, Bavaria. The KDE Wiki page also lists discussion topics as the Plasma 6 roadmap, whether Wayland by default is feasible for Plasma 6.0, and other topics.
