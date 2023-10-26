File Searching On KDE Plasma 6.0 To Use Less CPU Resources & Better Usability

Adding to the long list of improvements to find with next year's KDE Plasma 6.0 release is better file/folder searching with the "Recent Files" search area.

Alexander Lohnau wrote a lengthy blog post outlining Plasma 6's improvements for file searching to yield better performance, improved usability, and the technical refactoring to improve this functionality.

Plasma 6's "Recent Files" search has improved file searching, better handling for queries less than three characters, and a memory leak was also resolved, among other improvements. When it comes to performance optimizations they are significant and should use significantly less CPU resources for conducting searches.

Numbers shared by Alexander Lohnau showed a 62~79% reduction in CPU usage during searches. More details on the improved search functionality coming with Plasma 6.0 can be found via this blog post.

Plasma 6.0 is gearing up for a release at the end of February alongside the updated KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks 6.0.
