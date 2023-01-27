Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Sees Many Plasma Wayland Fixes This Week - Plus Spectacle Screen Recording
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly report on interesting developments in KDE land. Much of this week's work was focused on Plasma 5.27 fixes and related areas. Some of the the KDE highlights for the week include:
- Spectacle now supports video/screen recording on Wayland.
- OpenConnect VPNs now support the double authentication mode with SAML.
- By default the tooltips for various clock widgets will now show the number of seconds for quickly getting that information.
- Scrolling over scrollbars now works consistently for Qt Quick based apps.
- Spectacle no longer includes itself in screenshots taken without a 1-second or longer delay.
- KWin will no longer crash if rapidly resizing a quick-tiled window adjacent to another quick-tiled window.
- Fixing a Plasma Wayland regression where GTK apps could only succeed once at sending clipboard data to Plasma and then fail at subsequent attempts.
- GTK4 apps are no longer double-scaled when using screen scaling.
- Fixing Plasma Wayland session where sometimes you could not choose another screen resolution different from your screen's native resolution.
- In the Plasma Wayland session, GTK2 apps minimized to the system tray can now be restored.
- Particularly when using Btrfs, the entire system will no longer sometimes hang while Flatpak apps are installed or updated.
- Fixing "a whole buttload of weird, random-seeming clipboard issues" that happened under Plasma Wayland.
More details on the KDE fixes and changes for the week via Nate's blog.