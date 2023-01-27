KDE Sees Many Plasma Wayland Fixes This Week - Plus Spectacle Screen Recording

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 28 January 2023 at 05:45 AM EST. 3 Comments
KDE
With Plasma 5.27 set to be the last Plasma 5 feature release in the series, KDE developers have been very busy trying to ensure that this desktop update will ship with minimal issues. There's been a ton of bug fixing to land this past week for Plasma 5.27, especially when it comes to the Plasma Wayland support.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly report on interesting developments in KDE land. Much of this week's work was focused on Plasma 5.27 fixes and related areas. Some of the the KDE highlights for the week include:

- Spectacle now supports video/screen recording on Wayland.

- OpenConnect VPNs now support the double authentication mode with SAML.

- By default the tooltips for various clock widgets will now show the number of seconds for quickly getting that information.

- Scrolling over scrollbars now works consistently for Qt Quick based apps.

- Spectacle no longer includes itself in screenshots taken without a 1-second or longer delay.

- KWin will no longer crash if rapidly resizing a quick-tiled window adjacent to another quick-tiled window.

- Fixing a Plasma Wayland regression where GTK apps could only succeed once at sending clipboard data to Plasma and then fail at subsequent attempts.

- GTK4 apps are no longer double-scaled when using screen scaling.

- Fixing Plasma Wayland session where sometimes you could not choose another screen resolution different from your screen's native resolution.

- In the Plasma Wayland session, GTK2 apps minimized to the system tray can now be restored.

- Particularly when using Btrfs, the entire system will no longer sometimes hang while Flatpak apps are installed or updated.

- Fixing "a whole buttload of weird, random-seeming clipboard issues" that happened under Plasma Wayland.

More details on the KDE fixes and changes for the week via Nate's blog.
