PipeWire 0.3.67 Fixes Stuttering For Some Bluetooth Devices

PipeWire 0.3.67 is now available as the latest version of this now widely used server by the Linux desktop for managing audio and video streams as an alternative to PulseAudio and JACK on the audio side.

PipeWire 0.3.67 brings improvements to its Bluetooth plug-in to enhance packet scheduling to try to reduce stuttering for some Bluetooth audio devices, many improvements to the compress offload sink, PulseAudio server compatibility enhancements, MIDI support in the RTP module, and various other enhancements.

The PipeWire 0.3.67 release highlights include:
The loopback module and other couples streams will now not randomly fail in some cases.

The RTP module now has support for sending and receiving MIDI as well.

The compress offload sink has seen many improvements. It now uses ioctls directly to bypass limitations of tinycompress (to be able to detect the available codecs, for example).

Pulse server compatibility was improved for some apps by improving the format parsing and FIX_ stream flag handling.

The min quantum in the pulse server was changed from 256/48000 to 128/48000 to fix some issues with games that expect 5ms or less of latency.

The Bluetooth plugin has seen many improvements in packet scheduling to attempt to reduce stuttering on some devices.

The ALSA plugin now handles some impossible cases better. This fixes recording in QEMU again.


PipeWire 0.3.67 downloads and the full list of changes in this new version via PipeWire's GitLab.
