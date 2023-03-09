Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
PipeWire 0.3.67 Fixes Stuttering For Some Bluetooth Devices
PipeWire 0.3.67 brings improvements to its Bluetooth plug-in to enhance packet scheduling to try to reduce stuttering for some Bluetooth audio devices, many improvements to the compress offload sink, PulseAudio server compatibility enhancements, MIDI support in the RTP module, and various other enhancements.
The PipeWire 0.3.67 release highlights include:
The loopback module and other couples streams will now not randomly fail in some cases.
The RTP module now has support for sending and receiving MIDI as well.
The compress offload sink has seen many improvements. It now uses ioctls directly to bypass limitations of tinycompress (to be able to detect the available codecs, for example).
Pulse server compatibility was improved for some apps by improving the format parsing and FIX_ stream flag handling.
The min quantum in the pulse server was changed from 256/48000 to 128/48000 to fix some issues with games that expect 5ms or less of latency.
The Bluetooth plugin has seen many improvements in packet scheduling to attempt to reduce stuttering on some devices.
The ALSA plugin now handles some impossible cases better. This fixes recording in QEMU again.
PipeWire 0.3.67 downloads and the full list of changes in this new version via PipeWire's GitLab.