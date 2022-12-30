PinePhone Pro Display Support Nearing The Mainline Linux Kernel

30 December 2022
For going along with the new keyboard driver and other upstreaming efforts around the PinePhone Pro, getting the display support mainlined has been the latest effort for enhancing this $399 Linux smartphone.

Javier Martinez Canillas of Red Hat has recently been working on the PinePhone Pro display support and getting it upstreamed. Testing of this display support has been done with Fedora Workstation running on this budget Linux smartphone.


Sent out today was the v4 patches for introducing the new Himax HX8394 panel controller driver for enabling the HSD060BHW4 720x1440 TFT LCD panel found with the PinePhone Pro. There are also the necessary DeviceTree additions for getting this PinePhone Pro display support in order. With the patches being quickly iterated on, it's possible this driver work could be buttoned up in time for the v6.3 kernel cycle in early 2023.

For those wanting to learn more about this $399 smartphone powered by a Rockchip RK3399S SoC with Mali T860 graphics and 4GB of RAM can do so at PINE64.org.
