PinePhone Keyboard Driver Prepped Ahead Of Linux 6.1

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 2 October 2022 at 09:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Improving the mainline Linux kernel support for the PinePhone is a keyboard driver expected to land for the imminent Linux 6.1 merge window.

Queued via the Linux kernel input subsystem's "next" branch is this commit introducing the PinePhone keyboard driver. An associated commit also adds the PinePhone keyboard driver for the DeviceTree.

This new driver is for supporting the matrix keypad and MCU of the Pine64's PinePhone keyboard case. This keyboard is exposed via an I2C interface and has fully open-source firmware.

The keyboard case is a ~$50 add-on for the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro with a clam-shell design that provides a basic mini keyboard for the Linux-powered smartphone. More details on that keyboard case via Pine64.com.


PINE64 Keyboard Case for the PinePhone (Pro)


The driver is just under 400 lines of new code and is part of the input subsystem's next code ahead of the Linux 6.1 merge window that will open immediately following the Linux 6.0 stable release.
