Imagination GPUs With PVR Vulkan + Zink Working Well For OpenGL 4.6

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 6 July 2023 at 09:59 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA
We've known since last year when Imagination published their open-source PowerVR Vulkan driver that they'd be focusing on a Vulkan hardware driver only and using the likes of the Zink compatibility layer for OpenGL support. Today Imagination formally announced OpenGL 4.6 for their GPUs via Zink.

Imagination with their proprietary drivers haven't advanced past OpenGL 3.3 while now thanks to leveraging the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan compatibility layer are now ready to advertise OpenGL 4.6 support for their products.

Imagination with OpenGL 4.6


The Mesa PVR Vulkan driver continues to mature while with Imagination's DDK Rel 23.1 release they are now formally advertising Imagination GPUs with support for OpenGL 4.6 via Zink.


More details via the Imagination blog.
