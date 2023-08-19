Orange Pi 5 Support Nears The Mainline Linux Kernel

The DeviceTree additions to allow the Orange Pi 5 64-bit ARM single board computer (SBC) to work on the upstream Linux kernel are working their way closer to mainline.

Sent out on Friday were the latest patches for bringing up the Orange Pi 5 DT for the mainline kernel. The patches are still under review and some items raised with these new v2 patches, but hopefully before long the Orange Pi 5 will be able to work on the upstream kernel.

Orange Pi 5


The Orange Pi 5 is powered by an octa-core AArch64 SoC, the Rockchip RK3588S. The RK3588S provides a mix of Cortex A76 and A55 cores. This SBC is available with system RAM options of 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of LPDDR4/LPDDR4x. The Orange Pi 5 also supports HDMI 2.1, Gigabit Ethernet, USB Type-C power supply, 26-pin GPIO header, and more. See my prior Orange Pi 5 benchmarks/review for more details on this interesting ARM Linux board.

The Orange Pi 5 boards are currently in the $99 to $150 price range depending upon options via Amazon (affiliate link).
