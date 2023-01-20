OpenZFS 2.1.8 Released With Linux 6.1~6.2 Compatibility Updates, Bug Fixes

20 January 2023
While the much anticipated OpenZFS 3.0 hasn't yet materialized as it was originally hoped for in 2022, OpenZFS 2.x continues on maturing nicely with fixes and other updates to this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently supported on FreeBSD and Linux systems.

With today's OpenZFS 2.1.8 release there is now official compatibility up through the Linux 6.1 stable kernel series. In addition to Linux 6.1 compatibility fixes, there is also some compatibility work on Linux 6.2 but not clear yet if it will ultimately work with Linux 6.2 stable when released in February, since there could still be breakage ahead.


In addition to the Linux 6.1 kernel compatibility, the v2.1.8 release adds color output support to zfs diff, FreeBSD fixes, documentation corrections, and a variety of other general fixes to this open-source ZFS file-system implementation.

Downloads and more details on today's OpenZFS 2.1.8 update via GitHub.
