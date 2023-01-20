Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
OpenZFS 2.1.8 Released With Linux 6.1~6.2 Compatibility Updates, Bug Fixes
With today's OpenZFS 2.1.8 release there is now official compatibility up through the Linux 6.1 stable kernel series. In addition to Linux 6.1 compatibility fixes, there is also some compatibility work on Linux 6.2 but not clear yet if it will ultimately work with Linux 6.2 stable when released in February, since there could still be breakage ahead.
In addition to the Linux 6.1 kernel compatibility, the v2.1.8 release adds color output support to zfs diff, FreeBSD fixes, documentation corrections, and a variety of other general fixes to this open-source ZFS file-system implementation.
Downloads and more details on today's OpenZFS 2.1.8 update via GitHub.