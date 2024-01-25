Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
OpenVINO 2023.3 Brings Full Support For Intel Emerald Rapids, Broader GenAI & LLMs
OpenVINO 2023.3 rolls out the OpenVINO Gen AI repository for demonstrating native C/C++ pipeline samples for large language models. OpenVINO has also validated additional models including Mistral, Zephyr, ChatGLM3, and others. Torch.compile is also now fully integrated with OpenVINO.
For expanding the Large Language Model support there is now INT4 weight compression model format support on Intel Xeon CPUs and Intel Core and Intel iGPUs. There is also improved performance for transformer-based LLMs on both CPUs and GPUs, easier optimizations for Hugging Face models, and more.
The OpenVINO 2023.3 release also now has full support for 5th Gen Xeon Scalable "Emerald Rapids" processors, further optimizations for Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors, improved performance on ARM platforms, a preview JavaScript API, and other improvements.
Downloads and more details on the big OpenVINO 2023.3 release via GitHub.