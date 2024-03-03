OpenMediaVault 7.0 Released For Debian 12 Powered NAS Platform

OpenMediaVault 7.0 was released today as a major update to this open-source Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution built around Debian Linux. This plug-based NAS platform with web UI allows supporting a variety of services/protocols is now even more capable with the OpenMediaVault 7.0 availability.OpenMediaVault 7.0 has been re-based against Debian 12 "Bookworm" as its operating system base in place of Debian 11. OpenMediaVault is now relying on unattended-upgrades for handling package updates rather than cron-apt, MD software RAID support has been moved to its own OpenMediaVault plug-in, support for Ethernet devices using DeviceTree aliases, a new dashboard widget to display the temperatures of all physical disks, enhanced file-system quota deployment, and a number of bug fixes and other improvements.

Downloads and more details on the OpenMediaVault 7.0 release for NAS systems via OpenMediaVault.org