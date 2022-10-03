OpenMandriva's Rolling Release Reaches "Gold", Continues With AMD Zen Optimized Version

OpenMandriva ROME is a rolling-release version of this Linux distribution whose roots trace back to the days of Mandriva and before that Mandrake Linux. This rolling release flavor of OpenMandriva is now up to a "gold" candidate status.

OpenMandriva ROME Gold Candidate is the latest promotion to this rolling-release spin. At the moment OpenMandriva ROME is powered by a Clang-built Linux 5.18 kernel, KDE Plasma 5.26 Beta and other "very latest" KDE components, LibreOffice 7.4.1, LLVM Clang 15.0.1 as the default system compiler, systemd 251, and a wealth of other package updates. OpenMandriva ROME is an interesting rolling release Linux distribution in part for its continued embrace of LLVM Clang by default over GCC, including to build the Linux kernel and other key components with Clang.


OpenMandriva also distinguishes itself from other Linux distributions in continuing to provide an AMD Zen "znver1" optimized version of the Linux distribution. OpenMandriva's Znver1 flavor rebuilds the entire package archive with "-march=znver1" targeting for optimizing the binaries for AMD Zen 1 processors and later.

For downloads or to learn more about the gold candidate of the OpenMandriva ROME release, visit OpenMandriva.org to learn more. Benchmarks of this OpenMandriva rolling release to come if there is enough reader interest.
