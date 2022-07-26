OpenMandriva Lx ROME Technical Preview Released For This Rolling-Release Linux Distro
The OpenMandriva crew behind this long ago Mandriva/Mandrake-derived distribution announced their Lx ROME technical preview release as their rolling release version of the operating system.
The OpenMandriva Lx ROME technical preview was announced today for those wanting to test this rolling release version of OpenMandriva. The rolling release flow of new packages though has been temporarily stalled while OpenMandriva developers made more invasive toolchain and system packages to OpenMandriva.
At the moment the OpenMandriva Lx ROME state consists of a Clang-built Linux 5.18 kernel, Python 3.11, Java 20, the latest KDE components from Plasma 5.25 and its other components, DNF5 and Zypper as optional alternatives to DNF4, restored support for installing to Btrfs and XFS file-systems, and other changes.
OpenMandriva continues to be unique among Linux distributions for its heavy usage of the LLVM Clang compiler, even building the Linux kernel with Clang by default. OpenMandriva also offers AMD Zen optimized versions of their packages.
More details and downloads on today's OpenMandriva Lx ROME technical preview release via OpenMandriva.org.
