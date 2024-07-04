OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 RC Switches To KDE Plasma 6, Packages Proton

The OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 RC is available for testing over the US holiday weekend or just summer downtime.

A release candidate of the OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 rolling release distribution is now available. Notably with this OpenMandriva ROME update is switching to the KDE Plasma 6 desktop by default but continuing to keep Plasma 5 packages around for those uncomfortable with the updated desktop. GNOME 46.2 and LXQt 2.0 are also available as alternative desktop options for those not wanting to go the KDE Plasma route.

OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 screenshot


OpenMandriva is also now packaging up "proton" and "proton-experimental" packages for those downstream flavors of Wine that power Valve's Steam Play. OpenMandriva is packaging up those Proton builds for those wanting to make use of Proton / Proton Experimental outside the confines of Steam or building from source yourself.

OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 RC also features the Linux 6.9.7 kernel by default, the LLVM Clang 18.1 toolchain, systemd 255.7, LibreOffice 24.2.4, Firefox 127, and a wealth of other package updates.

Downloads and more details on the OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 RC via OpenMandriva.org.
