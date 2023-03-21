OpenMandriva ROME 23.03 Released With Linux 6.2 + KDE Plasma 5.27 Desktop

OpenMandriva ROME 23.03 has been released as the "rolling release" flavor of this Linux distribution whose roots trace back to the beautiful days of Mandrake Linux.OpenMandriva ROME 23.03 has upgraded to making use of the Linux 6.2 kernel, systemd 253, LLVM Clang 15.0.7 as the default system compiler, Java 21, and the Mesa 23.0 graphics drivers, among other package version upgrades.OpenMandriva ROME 23.03 uses the KDE Plamsa 5.27.3 desktop out-of-the-box with the Qt 5.15.8 toolkit, KDE Gear 22.12.3 applications, and KDE Frameworks 5.104. Some of the other key package upgrades include Mozilla Firefox 111, LibreOffice 7.5.1.2, Chromium 110, GIMP 2.10.34, and more.

More information on OpenMandriva ROME 23.03 is available from OpenMandriva.org . ROME 23.03 downloads are available from SourceForge