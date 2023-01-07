Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
OpenMandriva ROME 23.01 Rolling Release Arrives
OpenMandriva ROME is the project's newer rolling-release effort to continue providing the latest software packages to users as an alternative to their traditional OS releases. OpenMandriva ROME like the OpenMandriva Lx releases continues to make use of the LLVM compiler by default as an alternative to using GCC as is most common among Linux distributions.
OpenMandriva ROME
OpenMandriva ROME currently features the KDE PLasma 5.26.4 desktop with KDE Applications 22.12 and KDE Frameworks 5.101, all software is built from the LLVM 15 compiler, the Linux 6.1.1 kernel is used by default, there is JPEG-XL image format support added, and a wealth of many other software upgrades.
Downloads and more details on this OpenMandriva ROME release via OpenMandriva.org.