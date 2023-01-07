OpenMandriva ROME 23.01 Rolling Release Arrives

7 January 2023
OpenMandriva ROME 23.01 is now officially available as this Mandriva/Mandrake-derived Linux distribution in rolling-release form.

OpenMandriva ROME is the project's newer rolling-release effort to continue providing the latest software packages to users as an alternative to their traditional OS releases. OpenMandriva ROME like the OpenMandriva Lx releases continues to make use of the LLVM compiler by default as an alternative to using GCC as is most common among Linux distributions.


OpenMandriva ROME currently features the KDE PLasma 5.26.4 desktop with KDE Applications 22.12 and KDE Frameworks 5.101, all software is built from the LLVM 15 compiler, the Linux 6.1.1 kernel is used by default, there is JPEG-XL image format support added, and a wealth of many other software upgrades.

Downloads and more details on this OpenMandriva ROME release via OpenMandriva.org.
