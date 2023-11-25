Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.
OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 Released: Powered By Linux 6.6 LTS, Their Last Release On Plasma 5
OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 is a fixed-point release of the OpenMandriva Linux distribution and their last to be using the Plasma 5 desktop before switching to the Plasma 6.0 desktop, which itself is being released in February. The upgrade to OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 means the Linux 6.6 LTS kernel, Mesa 23.3-rc4 graphics drivers, the latest KDE Plasma 5 and KDE Frameworks 5 components, and a variety of other software updates. OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 is also their first release where / and /usr are merged.
Plus there are a wide assortment of other package updates to find with OpenMandriva Lx 5.0. But if you are already using OpenMandriva Cooker or OpenMandriva ROME rolling-release, you are already at or past the stage of Lx 5.0.
Those wishing to learn more about OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 for this Linux distribution long ago derived from Mandrake lineage can do so via OpenMandriva.org.