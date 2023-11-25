OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 Released: Powered By Linux 6.6 LTS, Their Last Release On Plasma 5

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 25 November 2023
Over four years after the debut of OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 and in the interim since also working on the ROME rolling-release platform, OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 finally debuted today.

OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 is a fixed-point release of the OpenMandriva Linux distribution and their last to be using the Plasma 5 desktop before switching to the Plasma 6.0 desktop, which itself is being released in February. The upgrade to OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 means the Linux 6.6 LTS kernel, Mesa 23.3-rc4 graphics drivers, the latest KDE Plasma 5 and KDE Frameworks 5 components, and a variety of other software updates. OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 is also their first release where / and /usr are merged.

OpenMandriva Lx 5.0


Plus there are a wide assortment of other package updates to find with OpenMandriva Lx 5.0. But if you are already using OpenMandriva Cooker or OpenMandriva ROME rolling-release, you are already at or past the stage of Lx 5.0.

Those wishing to learn more about OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 for this Linux distribution long ago derived from Mandrake lineage can do so via OpenMandriva.org.
