OpenELA Publishes Initial Source Code For Building RHEL Derivatives

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 2 November 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT. 8 Comments
RED HAT
Following Red Hat's decision to limit access to the RHEL source code to their customers, various RHEL-based Linux distributions were caught in a tailspin. CIQ (Rocky Linux), SUSE, and Oracle decided to form the Open Enterprise Linux association (OpenELA) to collaborate around the development of distributions with compatibility against Red Hat Enterprise Linux and ensuring open and free access to EL source code. Today they are announcing initial source available for their EL8 and EL9 packages.

SUSE, Oracle, and CIQ via OpenELA are announcing today that the source code for all packages necessary to build Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 derivatives are now available. EL7 sources are still being worked on.

OpenELA has also finished incorporating as a 501(c)(6) Delaware non-profit corporation and they have established a technical steering committee to drive the project forward.

OpenELA logo


The OpenELA source code is available via openELA-Main on GitHub. More information on today's source availability via OpenELA.org.
8 Comments
