OpenELA Publishes Initial Source Code For Building RHEL Derivatives
SUSE, Oracle, and CIQ via OpenELA are announcing today that the source code for all packages necessary to build Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 derivatives are now available. EL7 sources are still being worked on.
OpenELA has also finished incorporating as a 501(c)(6) Delaware non-profit corporation and they have established a technical steering committee to drive the project forward.
The OpenELA source code is available via openELA-Main on GitHub. More information on today's source availability via OpenELA.org.