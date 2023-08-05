Open Enterprise Linux Association Brings Together CIQ, Oracle & SUSE

OpenELA has been announced as the Open Enterprise Linux Association that brings together CIQ (Rocky Linux), Oracle, and SUSE for collaborating around RHEL-compatible Linux distributions.

As further fallout from Red Hat restricting access to Red Hat Enterprise Linux sources and that throwing complications into free downstream alternatives of RHEL like Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and Oracle Linux, SUSE and Oracle and CIQ decided to form the Open Enterprise Linux Association.

Today's press release explains:
CIQ, Oracle and SUSE today announced their intent to form the Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA), a collaborative trade association to encourage the development of distributions compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) by providing open and free Enterprise Linux (EL) source code.

The formation of OpenELA arises from Red Hat’s recent changes to RHEL source code availability. In response, CIQ, Oracle and SUSE are collaborating to deliver source code, tools and systems through OpenELA for the community.
Starting later this year, OpenELA will provide sources necessary for downstreams compatible with RHEL to exist, with initial focus on RHEL versions EL8, EL9 and possibly EL7. The project is committed to ensuring the continued availability of OpenELA sources to the community indefinitely.

Interesting times ahead! The OpenELA welcomes additional organizations and community members to join the effort. Learn more about the Open Enterprise Linux Association at OpenELA.org.
