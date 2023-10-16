Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
OpenBSD 7.4 Released With New Hardware Support, Security Improvements
OpenBSD 7.4 features a wide variety of improvements from new kernel features to improved hardware support, security updates, AMD Zenbleed handling updates, and much more. Below is a look at some of the key highlights for this big OpenBSD 7.4 update.
- Dynamic Tracer (DT) and Utrace support on AMD64 and i386 OpenBSD.
- Power savings for those running OpenBSD 7.4 on Apple Silicon M1/M2 CPUs by allowing deep idle states when available for the idle loop and suspend.
- Support for the PCIe controller found on Apple M2 Pro/Max SoCs.
- Allow updating AMD CPU Microcode updating when a newer patch is available.
- A workaround for the AMD Zenbleed CPU bug.
- Various SMP improvements.
- Updating the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) graphics driver support against the upstream Linux 6.1.55 state.
- New drivers for supporting various Qualcomm SoC features.
- Support for soft RAID disks was improved for the OpenBSD installer.
- Enabling of Indirect Branch Tracking (IBT) on x86_64 and Branch Target Identifier (BTI) on ARM64 for capable processors.
Downloads and more details on the hundreds of changes with OpenBSD 7.4 via OpenBSD.org.