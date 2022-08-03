OBS Studio 28 Beta 1 Brings 10-bit & HDR Video Encoding, Qt6 Toolkit

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 3 August 2022 at 04:29 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
OBS Studio as the popular, cross-platform, open-source software widely used by live-streamers is working on its next major release.

OBS Studio 28 Beta 1 was released overnight as the first step towards this next major release. OBS Studio 28.0 has been working on some big improvements like 10-bit and HDR video encoding support for AV1 and HEVC content. Another major undertaking has been porting from the Qt5 toolkit and moving to the latest Qt6 toolkit for its user interface. OBS Studio 28.0 will no longer use Qt5 but is now tied to Qt6.

Some of the other major changes include native Apple Silicon support, improving AMD encoding on Windows, various Apple/macOS improvements, improved NVIDIA RTX software integration, a new default theme, many tweaks, and plenty of bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on OBS Studio 28.0 Beta 1 via GitHub.
