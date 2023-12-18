Nintendo Switch Online Controller Support Coming With Linux 6.8

The Nintendo HID open-source driver is being extended with the Linux 6.8 kernel to support the Nintendo Switch Online "NSO" controllers.

Nintendo has offered controllers of their classic game consoles of the Nintendo, Super Nintendo (SNES), and Nintendo 64 for use with the Nintendo Switch. These controllers are great for enjoying classic Nintendo games with the Nintendo Switch handheld, but now support is also coming to the mainline Linux kernel for these NSO controllers.

Queued in hid.git's for-next branch ahead of the Linux 6.8 kernel merge window is the patch to the "hid-nintendo" driver for adding NSO controller support. This patch has been successfully tested with the SNES, Genesis, and N64 controllers. The HID-Nintendo driver already supports the Nintendo Joy-Con and Pro controllers while now this open-source, community-maintained via reverse-engineering driver can handle Nintendo's latest controller wares. See the aforelinked patch if interested in more details on this Nintendo Switch Online controller support.

Nintendo NSO controllers


The Linux 6.8 merge window is opening up at the start of the new year while the stable Linux 6.8 release will be out around early March.
