Nginx 1.24 Released With TLSv1.3 Protocol Enabled By Default
Nginx 1.24 is now available as the newest stable version of this open-source web server and revrse proxy, load balancer, and HTTP caching solution.
Nginx 1.24 pulls in many fixes as well as new features from the Nginx 1.23 development/preview "mainline" series. Highlights of Nginx 1.24 per the brief release announcement includes:
"Improved handling of multiple header lines with identical names, memory usage optimization in configurations with SSL proxying, better sanity checking of the listen directive protocol parameters, TLSv1.3 protocol enabled by default, automatic rotation of TLS session tickets encryption keys when using shared memory in the ssl_session_cache directive, and more."
Downloads and more details on Nginx 1.24 via nginx.org.
A nice incremental release -- particularly with TLSv1.3 by default and RAM optimizations -- for this popular open-source web server and load balancer while coming just under one year since the Nginx 1.22 stable release.
