Nginx 1.24 Released With TLSv1.3 Protocol Enabled By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 11 April 2023 at 05:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Nginx 1.24 is now available as the newest stable version of this open-source web server and revrse proxy, load balancer, and HTTP caching solution.

Nginx 1.24 pulls in many fixes as well as new features from the Nginx 1.23 development/preview "mainline" series. Highlights of Nginx 1.24 per the brief release announcement includes:
"Improved handling of multiple header lines with identical names, memory usage optimization in configurations with SSL proxying, better sanity checking of the listen directive protocol parameters, TLSv1.3 protocol enabled by default, automatic rotation of TLS session tickets encryption keys when using shared memory in the ssl_session_cache directive, and more."

Downloads and more details on Nginx 1.24 via nginx.org.

Nginx logo


A nice incremental release -- particularly with TLSv1.3 by default and RAM optimizations -- for this popular open-source web server and load balancer while coming just under one year since the Nginx 1.22 stable release.
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

