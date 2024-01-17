NetBSD 10.0 RC3 Released With A Few Last Minute Fixes

NetBSD 10.0 RC3 Released With A Few Last Minute Fixes
After being in development since 2019, the NetBSD 10.0 stable release looks like it will happen soon. Those wanting to help in last minute testing can find NetBSD 10.0 RC3 now available.

NetBSD 10 delivers WireGuard support, many Arm hardware improvements from Apple Silicon to newer Raspberry Pi single board computers, a new Intel Ethernet driver, support for Realtek 2.5 GbE network adapters that are becoming quite common, performance improvements for multi-core systems, automatic swap encryption, and tons of other hardware support improvements for desktop/server/mobile hardware of the past several years as well as a number of enticing performance optimizations. The 10.0 release page has more details on the many new/improved features building up for NetBSD 10 over the past 4+ years.

Building off November's NetBSD 10.0 RC1 release, NetBSD 10.0 RC2 came out at the start of January and now RC3 is out today. With RC3 there are just a "few (relatively) minor changes." It's looking like NetBSD 10.0 will be out very soon with talk of punting some items to improve/fix for the follow-on NetBSD 10.1 point release.

Downloads and more details on the NetBSD 10.0 RC3 release via NetBSD.org.
