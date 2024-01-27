Mesa's NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Now Exposes Vulkan 1.3 Support
The NVK driver within Mesa for open-source NVIDIA GPU support for the Vulkan API that works with the Nouveau DRM kernel driver is now capable of advertising Vulkan 1.3 API support.
Faith Ekstrand merged the change overnight so that Vulkan 1.3 is now advertised by NVK.
This Vulkan 1.3 support for NVK is thus one of the many new features to find in the Mesa 24.1 release due out in Q2. This comes following all of the necessary extensions being wired up and NVK continuing to mature at a rather brisk pace. Though as it depends on the Nouveau kernel driver, your mileage may vary particularly with RTX 20 series and newer really needing the NVIDIA GSP firmware support found in Linux 6.7 but is still a work-in-progress.
In any event NVK now joins the likes of Intel ANV, Radeon RADV, Lavapipe, TURNIP, and Venus with Vulkan 1.3 support inside Mesa.
