NVIDIA Preparing Their Linux InfiniBand Driver For 800Gb/s XDR

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 20 September 2023 at 06:23 AM EDT. 4 Comments
NVIDIA
NVIDIA's latest patches intended for the upstream Linux kernel are over on the networking side of the house with their Mellanox wares as they prepare 800Gb/s (XDR) support within the RDMA/InfiniBand code.

A set of six patches were posted today and hoped for Linux 6.7 in plumbing the 800Gb/s (XDR speed) support into the InfiniBand core networking code and working through their Mellanox MLX5 driver for exposing the 800Gb/s speed.

The NVIDIA Mellanox Skyway GA100 InfiniBand to Ethernet Gateway appears to be the first product so far from the company that is capable of the XDR speeds.

NVIDIA 800 Gb/s networking


More details on the 800Gb/s (XDR) speed preparations for the Linux kernel's InfiniBand code can be found via this patch series.
