NVIDIA Preparing Their Linux InfiniBand Driver For 800Gb/s XDR

NVIDIA's latest patches intended for the upstream Linux kernel are over on the networking side of the house with their Mellanox wares as they prepare 800Gb/s (XDR) support within the RDMA/InfiniBand code.A set of six patches were posted today and hoped for Linux 6.7 in plumbing the 800Gb/s (XDR speed) support into the InfiniBand core networking code and working through their Mellanox MLX5 driver for exposing the 800Gb/s speed.The NVIDIA Mellanox Skyway GA100 InfiniBand to Ethernet Gateway appears to be the first product so far from the company that is capable of the XDR speeds.

More details on the 800Gb/s (XDR) speed preparations for the Linux kernel's InfiniBand code can be found via this patch series