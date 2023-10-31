NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Driver Released With Much Better Wayland Support

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 31 October 2023 at 08:52 AM EDT. 20 Comments
NVIDIA
Earlier this month NVIDIA published the R545 Linux driver beta while today it's been promoted to the stable series with the NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux driver release.

The NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux driver stabilizes the features introduced in the prior beta driver. Among the many new features with the NVIDIA R545 series is much better Wayland support, experimental HDMI 10 bits per component support, support for additional gamma LUT CRTC properties used for Night Light / Night Color handling, the GeForce and Workstation GPU support is now considered "certified" quality on the open-source kernel modules, experimental support for runtime D3 (RTD3) power management for desktop GPUs, various new Vulkan extensions, experimental support for frame-buffer consoles with the NVIDIA DRM driver, and much more.

On the Wayland side there is support for the night color / night light features, support for VR displays (i.e. SteamVR platform) on Wayland compositors that support DRM leasing, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, NVIDIA VDPAU support on XWayland, and support for PRIME render offload to Vulkan Wayland WSI.

NVIDIA 545 stable driver for Linux


Downloads and more details on all of the changes found in today's NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux driver release can be found via NVIDIA.com.
20 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA R545 Linux Beta Driver Brings HDMI Deep Color, Night Color & FB Consoles
NVIDIA Preparing Their Linux InfiniBand Driver For 800Gb/s XDR
Linux 6.6 To Better Protect Against The Illicit Behavior Of NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
NVIDIA 535.104.05 Fixes An Issue Using The Open Kernel Driver With SLI
NVIDIA BIOS Signature Lock Broken - What Caused Open-Source Pains For Years
NVIDIA 535.98 Linux Driver Released With Several Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
QLogic 10Gb "QLGE" Ethernet Driver Set To Be Removed From The Linux Kernel
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
XWayland's Rootful Mode Is Becoming More Useful
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS
Linux's Latest Plan For Removing Old WiFi Drivers
Firefox 119 Available With Improved Firefox View, Expanded PDF Editing
The Ongoing Work For Native Wine Wayland Support