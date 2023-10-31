Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Driver Released With Much Better Wayland Support
The NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux driver stabilizes the features introduced in the prior beta driver. Among the many new features with the NVIDIA R545 series is much better Wayland support, experimental HDMI 10 bits per component support, support for additional gamma LUT CRTC properties used for Night Light / Night Color handling, the GeForce and Workstation GPU support is now considered "certified" quality on the open-source kernel modules, experimental support for runtime D3 (RTD3) power management for desktop GPUs, various new Vulkan extensions, experimental support for frame-buffer consoles with the NVIDIA DRM driver, and much more.
On the Wayland side there is support for the night color / night light features, support for VR displays (i.e. SteamVR platform) on Wayland compositors that support DRM leasing, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, NVIDIA VDPAU support on XWayland, and support for PRIME render offload to Vulkan Wayland WSI.
Downloads and more details on all of the changes found in today's NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux driver release can be found via NVIDIA.com.