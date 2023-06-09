NVIDIA 545 Linux Driver To Support Vulkan Apps With PRIME On Wayland

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 9 June 2023 at 06:12 AM EDT. 2 Comments
NVIDIA
It's still some ways away with the NVIDIA 535 driver series currently in beta but with the NVIDIA 545 Linux driver series to succeed that there will finally be support for Vulkan games/apps running via PRIME for GPU offloading under Wayland.

Currently the proprietary NVIDIA Linux driver doesn't support PRIME offloading when making use of the Vulkan API on Wayland. But, fortunately, with the NVIDIA 545 driver series coming after the 535 series this feature is being implemented.


Since last year has been this bug report over Wayland Vulkan software being broken with PRIME offloading. Even a simple app like VKCube will fail.


Overnight was a new comment by a NVIDIA Linux driver developer that this issue is to be fixed in the next driver series:
This feature has been implemented by @dkorkmazturk. It will be available in the next major driver version, 545 (not the recently released 535 beta).

So this is great news for those using PRIME GPU offloading with the NVIDIA proprietary driver on Wayland, but given the pace of development for this binary driver you'll need to wait until later in the year before seeing it.
2 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA Cleans Up GSP Firmware Binary License
NVIDIA R535 Linux Beta Brings New Vulkan Extensions, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland Protocol
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 4060 Series
NVIDIA RTX Remix 0.2 Released + Remix Runtime Bridge Open-Sourced
NVIDIA RTX-Remix 0.1 Released For Adding Path Tracing To Classic Games
NVIDIA Finally Working On A Linux Driver For Their 2017 SHIELD Controller
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
AMD Ready For Ryzen Linux Systems To Use AMD P-State Active Mode By Default
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Set For Release Next Week With Around 100 Known Bugs
Phoronix.com Turns 19 Years Old For Covering Linux Hardware, Open-Source News
One Of Intel's Newest Open-Source Projects Is A New Font For Developers
Steam On Linux Use Ticked Higher In May, 25% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck
KDE Plasma 6.0 Stability "Improving Daily"