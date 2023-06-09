Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
NVIDIA 545 Linux Driver To Support Vulkan Apps With PRIME On Wayland
Currently the proprietary NVIDIA Linux driver doesn't support PRIME offloading when making use of the Vulkan API on Wayland. But, fortunately, with the NVIDIA 545 driver series coming after the 535 series this feature is being implemented.
Since last year has been this bug report over Wayland Vulkan software being broken with PRIME offloading. Even a simple app like VKCube will fail.
Overnight was a new comment by a NVIDIA Linux driver developer that this issue is to be fixed in the next driver series:
This feature has been implemented by @dkorkmazturk. It will be available in the next major driver version, 545 (not the recently released 535 beta).
So this is great news for those using PRIME GPU offloading with the NVIDIA proprietary driver on Wayland, but given the pace of development for this binary driver you'll need to wait until later in the year before seeing it.