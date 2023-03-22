Mozilla Announces Mozilla.ai For "Trustworthy AI"

Mozilla announced today they are investing $30 million USD to build Mozilla.ai as a new start-up focused on "building a trustworthy, independent, and open-source AI ecosystem."

Mozilla.ai is another one of Mozilla's questionable non-browser (non-core-business) ideas at a time when they have faced revenue challenges and continue to be largely reliant upon Google for their funding while continuing to lose browser marketshare. Mozilla describes Mozilla.ai as:
The vision for Mozilla.ai is to make it easy to develop trustworthy AI products. We will build things and hire / collaborate with people that share our vision: AI that has agency, accountability, transparency and openness at its core. Mozilla.ai will be a space outside big tech and academia for like-minded founders, developers, scientists, product managers and builders to gather. We believe that this group of people, working collectively, can turn the tide to create an independent, decentralized and trustworthy AI ecosystem — a real counterweight to the status quo.

Mozilla.ai’s initial focus? Tools that make generative AI safer and more transparent. And, people-centric recommendation systems that don’t misinform or undermine our well-being. We’ll share more on these — and what we’re building — in the coming months.

More (light) details via today's announcement on the Mozilla.org b log.

Mozilla.ai


For now their Mozilla.ai website is very bare.
