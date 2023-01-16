Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Firefox 109 Available With Unified Extensions Button, Other Small Changes
While being the first release of the new year, Firefox 109 isn't all that exciting unless you are into Firefox add-ons/extensions with Manifest Version 3 being available by default along with the new "Unified Extensions" button.
Some of the Mozilla Firefox 109 changes include:
- The HTML "range" element now supports a list attribute that can link to a "datalist" element to allow Firefox to display tick marks along the range.
- The CSS "content-visibility" property now supports the value "auto" that will allow content to skip rendering if it is not relevant to the user.
- Firefox now supports "scrollend" events for when a user has completed scrolling.
- Manifest V3 is now supported for Firefox add-on developers by default while Manifest Version Two continues to be supported. The default COntent Security Policy for Manifest V3 extensions has also been updated.
- As part of the Manifest V3 work is also rolling put a new "Unified Extensions" button.
More details on the developer changes at developer.mozilla.org. Those wanting to grab Firefox 109 right now can find the new release binaries up on the ftp.mozilla.org area.