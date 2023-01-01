Chrome 109 Released With New CSS Features, MathML Core, CHIPS

Google on Tuesday released their first post-holidays update to the cross-platform Chrome web browser.

For this first release of Chrome in 2023, there is a lot in store on the feature side. Among the changes to find with Chrome 109 include:

- Support for the "lh" length unit in CSS. The "lh" unit is for expressing CSS lengths relative to the line height.

- Support for the CSS "hyphenate-limit-chars" property to specify the minimum number of characters in a hyphenated word, basically finer grained control over hyphenation.

- Initial support for CHIPS, Cookies Having Independent Partitioned State. CHIPS is part of the plan for dealing with Google's plans on obsoleting third-party cookies. This feature allows for third-party cookies partitioned by top-level site by using the "Partitioned" cookie attribute.

- Origin Private File System (OPFS) on Android.

- WebTransport Bring Your Own Buffer (BYOB) readers support for minimizing buffer copies and reducing memory allocations.

- Support for MathML Core as a language for describing mathematical notation embedded in HTML and SVG.

- Auto range support for variable fonts in font-weight, font-style, and font-stretch descriptors within @font-face rules.


More details on the Chrome 109 changes via the Chrome release blog and the feature list on ChromeStatus.com.
