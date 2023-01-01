Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Chrome 109 Released With New CSS Features, MathML Core, CHIPS
For this first release of Chrome in 2023, there is a lot in store on the feature side. Among the changes to find with Chrome 109 include:
- Support for the "lh" length unit in CSS. The "lh" unit is for expressing CSS lengths relative to the line height.
- Support for the CSS "hyphenate-limit-chars" property to specify the minimum number of characters in a hyphenated word, basically finer grained control over hyphenation.
- Initial support for CHIPS, Cookies Having Independent Partitioned State. CHIPS is part of the plan for dealing with Google's plans on obsoleting third-party cookies. This feature allows for third-party cookies partitioned by top-level site by using the "Partitioned" cookie attribute.
- Origin Private File System (OPFS) on Android.
- WebTransport Bring Your Own Buffer (BYOB) readers support for minimizing buffer copies and reducing memory allocations.
- Support for MathML Core as a language for describing mathematical notation embedded in HTML and SVG.
- Auto range support for variable fonts in font-weight, font-style, and font-stretch descriptors within @font-face rules.
More details on the Chrome 109 changes via the Chrome release blog and the feature list on ChromeStatus.com.