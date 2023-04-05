MidnightBSD 3.0.1 Released With Security Fixes, rc.d Scripts Cleanup

5 April 2023
Building off last month's release of MidnightBSD 3.0 for this desktop-focused, FreeBSD-forked operating system the v3.0.1 update is now available.

This Xfce-using desktop BSD OS has seen several fixes and other minor refinements with today's MidnightBSD 3.0.1 unveiling from security fixes to cleaning up of rc.d service scripts.

MidnightBSD logo


The brief 3.0.1 release announcement sums up the new version as:
"3.0.1 was tagged in our git repository and we've started building ISOs for it.? It includes several security updates such as OpenSSL 1.1.1t, doas 6.3p9, a fix for a telnetd vulnerability.? It also includes some cleanup work on rc.d scripts, fixes for periodic scripts that were incorrect around ntpd and restoring msearch/mport db backups.? ?We also updated mport to 2.2.9 which fixed the mport mirror list command."

The new release can be downloaded at MidnightBSD.org.
