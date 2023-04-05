Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
MidnightBSD 3.0.1 Released With Security Fixes, rc.d Scripts Cleanup
This Xfce-using desktop BSD OS has seen several fixes and other minor refinements with today's MidnightBSD 3.0.1 unveiling from security fixes to cleaning up of rc.d service scripts.
The brief 3.0.1 release announcement sums up the new version as:
"3.0.1 was tagged in our git repository and we've started building ISOs for it.? It includes several security updates such as OpenSSL 1.1.1t, doas 6.3p9, a fix for a telnetd vulnerability.? It also includes some cleanup work on rc.d scripts, fixes for periodic scripts that were incorrect around ntpd and restoring msearch/mport db backups.? ?We also updated mport to 2.2.9 which fixed the mport mirror list command."
The new release can be downloaded at MidnightBSD.org.