Mesa Vulkan Drivers Reach An Inflection Point: Idea Raised To Be More Like Gallium3D

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 19 January 2024 at 07:38 PM EST. 2 Comments
MESA
With Mesa's Gallium3D architecture there are different state trackers like for VA-API and OpenGL that in turn run atop the different Gallium3D hardware drivers with an aim for common code re-use and making the most of capabilities for each of the drivers. With Mesa's Vulkan drivers there isn't quite that level of code sharing/re-use given Vulkan's low-level API approach, but now the idea is raised whether the Mesa Vulkan drivers may benefit from a more Gallium3D-like runtime.

Faith Ekstrand with Collabora raised the idea today on the Mesa mailing list over whether the current development model for Mesa Vulkan drivers is practical or if a more Gallium3D-like approach is more suited. When Vulkan started out drivers were much more thin and low-level but with time the Vulkan API feature set has built up. With time Mesa has added various layers and means of code sharing between Vulkan drivers.

Most recently are patches from Ekstrand for implementing the NVK driver with EXT_shader_object and graphics pipeline library (GPL) support while introducing a common framework to the run-time to make this work much easier moving forward. Explained in the merge request (MR):
"My intention is for this MR to serve as the MR for the common Vulkan runtime code. I'll be pulling a bunch of the NVK bits out into a separate MR and merging them ahead of time, at which point I'll rebase this MR. I may also try to land some of the more clean-up type vulkan runtime patches separately, leaving the bulk of the shader object framework here."

In the mailing list proposal Ekstrand acknowledges this would be a rather fundamental shift for how the Vulkan run-time within Mesa works and with the ongoing work of the open-source NVIDIA (NVK) Vulkan driver is likely the first beneficiary of the work. This change in focus would largely be about Vulkan drivers becoming a back-end of the Vulkan run-time as opposed to selectively being a user of the common code/run-time.

Some interesting ideas were raised by Faith on the mailing list and it will be interesting to see over the weeks ahead how this will ultimately influence future development of the Mesa Vulkan drivers from Intel ANV to Radeon RADV to the new NVK driver as well as the various smaller Vulkan drivers within the Mesa codebase plus any future Vulkan drivers that may in turn have an easier time being brought up if these changes are implemented.
2 Comments
Related News
Mesa 24.0-rc2 Released With This Quarter's Release Looking Good
Mesa Eyes Pulling libdrm Into Its Codebase
Valve Lands A Last Minute AMD ACO Improvement For Mesa 24.0
Mesa 24.0 Feature Development Ends With Many OpenGL & Vulkan Driver Features
Mesa 23.3.3 Released With A Few Fixes For Intel, RADV & Zink
Mesa RADV Driver Baking Improvements For VKD3D-Proton With AMD FSR3
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Linux Gains An Open File Server Implementation For Tractors & Agriculture Machinery
Linus Torvalds On Linux 6.8 DRM: "Testing Is Seriously Lacking"
Git Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Beginning To Use Rust Code
Linux 6.8 Merge Window On Hiatus Due To Winter Storm
GNOME 46 Alpha Released With Many Improvements
The Open-Source Community Is Still Maintaining Flash Player Support In 2024