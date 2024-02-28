Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Mesa NVK Vulkan Driver Now Declared Vulkan 1.3 Conformant, Mesa 24.1 To Build By Default
On Khronos.org the newest entries today are for the NVK driver being Vulkan 1.3 conformant from the latest NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs and other Ada GPUs back through the RTX 30 / Ada GPUs and also RTX 20 / Turing GPUs. This is via the X.Org Foundation with Software in the Public Interest (SPI) being the stated vendor.
Mesa Git paired with Linux 6.8 Git is passing all the necessary Vulkan 1.3 conformance test suite (CTS) tests that The Khronos Group has acknowledged NVK as a conformant Vulkan 1.3 implementation. Linux 6.8 is critical on the Nouveau kernel driver side for the NVIDIA GSP firmware support to achieve better performance although your mileage may vary.
With that said, this merge request hitting Mesa 24.1-devel a few minutes ago proclaims NVK a "a real Vulkan driver now."
That change renames the Meson driver option from "nouveau-experimental" to "nouveau" in the list of available Vulkan drivers to build. It also drops the non-conformant Vulkan API warnings when using this driver on NVIDIA Turing through NVIDIA Ada GPUs. Congrats to all those continuing to work on this open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver within Mesa. Mesa 24.1 will be out next quarter with all the latest NVK driver improvements.