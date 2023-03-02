Mesa 23.1 Provides Improved EGL Implementation For Haiku

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 March 2023 at 06:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA
While the open-source Mesa 3D drivers are most well known for use on Linux, they are used by other platforms too like Haiku, the BSDs, and even Microsoft Windows with WSL and the like. For those making use of the Mesa 3D drivers on the BeOS-inspired Haiku operating system to enjoy OpenGL support, merged for Mesa 23.1 is an improved EGL implementation for that platform.

Merged recently to Mesa 23.1 is implementing the Haiku driver over Gallium3D and removing the old "HGL" code.

Prominent Haiku developer "X512" explained:
Make EGL actually functional on Haiku and use it with conjunction to glvnd driver loader instead of Haiku custom HGL driver loader.

BitmapHook is currently used as EGL window surface. It is a temporary solution until proper Haiku windowing system integration API will be designed.

This EGL implementation works directly on to of Gallium and it don't use DRI layer. I would like to hear suggestions about Gallium integration code improvements/fixes.

The code was merged to Mesa 23.1 via this MR for those interested in this Haiku work. Ditching the old HGL code lightened Mesa by 2.3 k lines while the new EGL + libglvnd route was just 300 lines of additional code.

Haiku-os.org Screenshot
Haiku-OS.org screenshot of a Haiku R1 beta.


In case you missed it from December was the Haiku R1 Beta 4 milestone with WiFi improvements, a Wayland compatibility layer, improved HiDPI display support, and many other improvements to this open-source operating system.
Add A Comment
Related News
RADV Working Toward D3D12 FL 12.2 Support With VKD3D-Proton
Mesa 23.1 Gets Basic LoongArch Support
Mesa's Radeon "RADV" Driver Can Now Handle Cyberpunk 2077 Ray-Tracing
Mesa 23.1 Zink Change Further Lowers CPU Overhead, Less vRAM Utilization
Mesa 23.0 Released With Many Changes For Open-Source Radeon & Intel Graphics Drivers
Mesa Adds Compute Shader Decoding For ASTC
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
Linus Torvalds' Advice On Git Merges: "If you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT"
Ubuntu Flavors/Spins Will No Longer Be Able To Install Flatpak By Default
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
Linux 6.3 Introduces IPv4 "BIG TCP" To Improve High Speed Network Performance
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust
Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS Released With Linux 5.19 HWE Stack Option
Linux 6.3 Supports Sensor Monitoring For Many ASUS B650/B660/X670 Motherboards