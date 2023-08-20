Mesa Adds GPUVis Integration - GPU Trace Visualizer

Mesa has landed GPUVis integration with a focus on CPU side tracing for help to uncover where games are blocking on the GPU. This GPU Trace Visualizer integration for Mesa was spearheaded by RADV developer Bas Nieuwenhuizen.

This merge request opened four months ago was merged this weekend for GPUVis integration and more CPU tracing capabilities. Nieuwenhuizen commented in the merge request:
"Adds gpuvis integration for CPU side traces and also trace vkWaitForFences in the runtime, to more completely see where games are blocking on the GPU. I'd like to default enable this on the Deck rather than having to rebase something every time we're wondering why a game is idling."

GPUVis as this GPU Trace Visualizer is led by Michael Sartain, one of the original Valve Linux developers. Those unfamiliar with GPUVis can find the project on GitHub.

GPUVis


This GPUVis integration will be present in Mesa 23.3 due out next quarter.
