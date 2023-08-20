Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Mesa Adds GPUVis Integration - GPU Trace Visualizer
This merge request opened four months ago was merged this weekend for GPUVis integration and more CPU tracing capabilities. Nieuwenhuizen commented in the merge request:
"Adds gpuvis integration for CPU side traces and also trace vkWaitForFences in the runtime, to more completely see where games are blocking on the GPU. I'd like to default enable this on the Deck rather than having to rebase something every time we're wondering why a game is idling."
GPUVis as this GPU Trace Visualizer is led by Michael Sartain, one of the original Valve Linux developers. Those unfamiliar with GPUVis can find the project on GitHub.
This GPUVis integration will be present in Mesa 23.3 due out next quarter.