Intel Enables Compute-Based Transcoding To DXT5 With Mesa

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 February 2023 at 10:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
An Intel engineer has implemented compute-based transcoding support to the DXT5 texture format as part of S3TC texture compression. This new path yields a 56% decrease in upload time for a texture upload micro-benchmark when tested on an Intel Ice Lake system with the Iris Gallium3D driver.

The compute-based transcoding to DXT5 is based on the BC3 encoder for the MIT-licensed GPU compressor within the Betsy project.

Mesa 23.1 gains compute-based transcode to DXT5


The GLSL compute shaders to encode DXT5/BC3 are wired up into the Mesa state tracker so that it can be re-used by other Gallium3D drivers too, beyond the Intel Iris driver that was the initial focus of this support.

More details on this compute-based transcode to DXT5 for Mesa Gallium3D drivers via this merge request that landed on Thursday for Mesa 23.1.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel's Mesa Drivers Begin Preparing For The New Xe Kernel Driver
Initial Intel Vulkan Video Support Lands In Mesa 23.1
Intel Releases Embree 4.0 With Arc Graphics Support Via SYCL
Intel Developing Rust-Based TD-Shim Firmware For Confidential Containers
A Detailed Explanation On Intel's DOIT Mode, Possible Options For Linux's Handling
Intel TPMI Linux Driver Published To Enhance Power Management Handling
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Rust Implementation Of GNU Coreutils Is Becoming Remarkably Robust
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs
Work Revived On Parallel CPU Bring-Up To Boot Linux Faster On Large Systems/Servers
LibreOffice 7.5 Released With Improved Dark Mode, Better PDF Exporting
Asahi Gallium3D Driver Enables Mesa Shader Disk Cache Support